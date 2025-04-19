100th goal from Araz-Nakhchivan

Araz-Nakhchivanbscored its 100th goal in the Azerbaijani championships.

It happened in the XXXI round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The goal scored in the home match with Turan Tovuz (1:1) was a jubilee for the Nakhchivan representative. This goal was scored by Issuf Paro.

Araz-Nakhchivan reached 100 in the 109th match. 54 of these goals were scored at home and 46 away.

Nakhchivan club is the 33rd team in the history of the country's championships to score 100 or more goals.

Idman.biz