Turan Tovuz has drawn its 30th in the Azerbaijani championships.

It was recorded in the match with Araz-Nakhchivan in the XXXI round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The western club signed its 30th draw in its 103rd match - 1:1. 12 of these draws were at home and 18 away.

Turan Tovuz is the 23rd team in the history of the country's championships to draw at least 30 times.

Idman.biz