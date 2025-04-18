Qarabag and Zira drop in rankings, Neftchi hold position

The latest ranking of Europe’s top football clubs has been released, featuring the continent’s 400 best teams.

Four Azerbaijani clubs have made the list, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag remains the highest-ranked Azerbaijani team with 278 points, placing 66th overall. Although their points tally remains unchanged, the Aghdam-based club has dropped two spots.

Neftchi retained its position at 259th with 19 points.

Sabah moved up two places to 276th with 15 points, while Zira dropped seven spots to 287th despite holding 14 points.

At the top of the ranking is Real Madrid, leading with a dominant 2642 points.

Idman.biz