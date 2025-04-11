Clubs' funds allocated for children's football was increased

The principle of distributing funds by Premier League clubs according to criteria has been announced.

It was included in AFFA's financial report, Idman.biz reports.

It has been clarified how the clubs will distribute the 3 million manats allocated to them in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

2 million manats were spent on purchasing a Premier League License last season, and 1 million 600 thousand in the current championship.

500 thousand manats were allocated for the development of children's football within the club (400 thousand in the 2023/24 season), and 850 thousand manats were allocated for the implementation of infrastructure projects (300 thousand in the 2023/24 season). 50 thousand are planned for the development of women's football, as a year ago.

If in the 2023/24 season 50 thousand manats were allocated for the opening of a branch, academy or section of a football club in the region and its continuous operation, 150 thousand for the maintenance of substitute teams, and 40 thousand manats for marketing, PR, SMM work, and various FSR events, such criteria are not included in the current championship.

Idman.biz