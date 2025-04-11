78 million manats allocated for football development in Azerbaijan in two seasons

The total amount of funds allocated for the development of football in Azerbaijan in the last two seasons and their distribution by criteria have been announced.

These indicators were reflected in the financial report at the AFFA Reporting Conference, Idman.biz reports.

39 million manats were allocated for the development of football in each of the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons. In short, 78 million were spent on the development of football during the two seasons.

In both seasons, 30 million were spent on Premier League clubs, 3 million on I League representatives, 3 million on the maintenance of national teams, 1 million on the holding of matches in the Regional League and this tournament, and 1 million on the VAR project.

700 thousand were allocated for II League clubs, and 300 thousand on manager and coach education.

Idman.biz