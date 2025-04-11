Funds allocated to football federations have been revealed

The amount of funds allocated to AFFA federations and members in 2024 has been revealed.

This amount was announced at the association's Reporting Conference today, Idman.biz reports.

The total amount of funds amounted to 2 million 588 thousand 100 manats. Over the past year, 1 million 572 thousand manats were allocated to the Futsal Federation, 384 thousand manats to the Football Development Fund, 182 thousand manats to the Regional Football Federation, 180 thousand manats to the Children and Youth Federation, 136 thousand manats to the Beach Football Federation, 69 thousand 500 manats to the Field Football Federation, 39 thousand 600 manats to the Federation of Public Football Organizations, 16 thousand 500 manats to the Isgander Javadov Baku Football Academy, and 8 thousand 500 manats to the Student Football Federation.

Idman.biz