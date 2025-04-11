AFFA announces its revenues for 2024

The report of the Finance and Accounting Department of the organization for 2024 was presented at the AFFA Reporting Conference held today.

Last year, the organization's budget received 44 million 347 thousand 238 manats, Idman.biz reports.

18 million 300 thousand manats of this amount fell to the account of SOCAR, the main sponsor of AFFA. 13 million of this was received as financial support, and 5 million 300 thousand manats were received within the framework of the grant agreement.

7 million 628 thousand 997 manats of the funds came from UEFA, 4 million 414 thousand 470 manats from the national team's broadcasting rights, 4 million 947 thousand 858 manats from FIFA, 5 million 723 thousand manats from Azermash, 2 million manats from Bank Respublika, 118 thousand manats from Azerlotereya, 118 thousand manats from Pasha Insurance, 85 thousand 500 manats from Azerbaijan Hava Yollari, 59 thousand manats from Khirdalan O. O, and another 949 thousand 413 manats from other sources were received by the association's account.

Idman.biz