Low-scoring 29th round in Premier League: Missed opportunities and strong defenses

The 29th round of the Misli Premier League saw a low-scoring affair. For the third time this season, six teams ended their matches without scoring.

Idman.biz has analyzed the role of teams' offensive play in this goal drought by reviewing relevant statistical indicators.

While scoring only six goals in one round is not a season’s worst (the record for the lowest goals scored is five in round 12), it is still the second worst result.

The team that took the most shots on goal in this round was Sabah. However, despite being the underdog in the match, they failed to convert any of their attempts into goals, leaving the field empty-handed. The team also registered the most shots on target (6), but none resulted in goals.

Four teams, including Zira, Neftchi, Araz-Nakhchivan, and Sumgayit, managed to register 12 shots on goal. Among them, Neftchi and Araz-Nakhchivan had the highest number of shots on target, each with five. However, only one of Sumgayit’s 12 shots found the target.

In terms of goal conversion, the four teams that scored in this round – Araz-Nakhchivan (2 out of 12 shots), Neftchi (2 out of 12), and Qarabag (1 out of 6) – all had a goal conversion rate of 16.7%. Kapaz had the lowest conversion rate, scoring 1 goal from 8 shots, which gives them a 12.5% success rate.

The team that missed the most shots was Neftchi, with seven shots going off-target.

Sumgayit saw the most blocked shots, with six of their attempts being blocked by the opponent.

The team that created the most long-range shot opportunities was Zira, with their players attempting seven shots from outside the penalty area.

The goalkeeper with the most saves in the round was Rogerio Santos of Kapaz, who blocked six shots from the Sabah players, contributing significantly to his team’s victory.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz