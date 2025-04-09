WATCH: Arsenal crush Real, Inter triumph in Munich

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals have officially kicked off today, featuring two high-stakes clashes.

The opening matches delivered plenty of drama and goals, Idman.biz reports.

In London, Arsenal hosted Real Madrid in a thrilling showdown. The first half ended goalless, but the second half saw the Gunners unleash an attacking storm. Declan Rice scored twice from free kicks, while Mikel Merino added another goal, sealing a dominant 3-0 win. This convincing victory puts Arsenal one step closer to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Inter faced Bayern Munich on the road. The Italian side took the lead through Lautaro Martinez, but Bayern responded late with an equalizer from Thomas Müller. Just as the match seemed headed for a draw, Frattesi struck in the 88th minute to secure a dramatic away win for Inter.

The first-leg fixtures will conclude on April 9 with two more encounters.

Champions League

Quarterfinals – First Leg

April 8

23:00. Arsenal 3–0 Real Madrid

Goals: Declan Rice (58’, 70’), Mikel Merino (75’)

23:00. Bayern Munich 1–2 Inter

Goals: Thomas Müller (85’) – Lautaro Martinez (38’), Frattesi (88’)

