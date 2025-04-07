Sumgayit unable to score, Araz-Nakhchivan becomes unbeaten

The XXIX round of the Misli Premier League will conclude with the match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Sumgayit.
This will be the 8th championship meeting between the two teams, Idman.biz reports.
In the previous 7 encounters, the matches have ended in draws. Each team has won 2 games, and there have been 3 draws. However, Sumgayit leads by a narrow margin in goal difference, 5-4.
Sumgayit has failed to score in their last 3 games, while Araz-Nakhchivan remains unbeaten at home.
|
25.08.2023
|
Araz-Nakhchivan - Sumgayit
|
1:1
|
04.11.2023
|
Sumgayit - Araz-Nakhchivan
|
2:0
|
28.01.2024
|
Araz-Nakhchivan - Sumgayit
|
1:1
|
31.03.2024
|
Sumgayit - Araz-Nakhchivan
|
1:0
|
30.08.2024
|
Sumgayit - Araz-Nakhchivan
|
0:1
|
10.11.2024
|
Araz-Nakhchivan - Sumgayit
|
1:0
|
01.02.2025
|
Sumgayit - Araz-Nakhchivan
|
0:0
The match will kick off at 18:00.
Idman.biz