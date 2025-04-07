Sumgayit unable to score, Araz-Nakhchivan becomes unbeaten

The XXIX round of the Misli Premier League will conclude with the match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Sumgayit.

This will be the 8th championship meeting between the two teams, Idman.biz reports.

In the previous 7 encounters, the matches have ended in draws. Each team has won 2 games, and there have been 3 draws. However, Sumgayit leads by a narrow margin in goal difference, 5-4.

Sumgayit has failed to score in their last 3 games, while Araz-Nakhchivan remains unbeaten at home.

25.08.2023 Araz-Nakhchivan - Sumgayit 1:1 04.11.2023 Sumgayit - Araz-Nakhchivan 2:0 28.01.2024 Araz-Nakhchivan - Sumgayit 1:1 31.03.2024 Sumgayit - Araz-Nakhchivan 1:0 30.08.2024 Sumgayit - Araz-Nakhchivan 0:1 10.11.2024 Araz-Nakhchivan - Sumgayit 1:0 01.02.2025 Sumgayit - Araz-Nakhchivan 0:0

The match will kick off at 18:00.

Idman.biz