Last-gasp winner secures gritty away victory for Atlético - VIDEO

Matchday 30 of Spain’s LaLiga delivered thrilling moments and standout performances in away matches.

Both Real Sociedad and Getafe claimed convincing away wins, while the headline clash between Sevilla and Atlético Madrid ended in dramatic fashion, Idman.biz reports.

Despite Sevilla taking an early lead, Atlético fought back and sealed a remarkable comeback with a stoppage-time winner in the 90+3rd minute, securing a 2-1 victory.

La Liga – Matchday 30 Results (April 6):

16:00. Las Palmas 1–3 Real Sociedad

18:15. Sevilla 1–2 Atlético Madrid

20:30. Valladolid 0–4 Getafe

23:00. Villarreal 0–0 Athletic Club

Idman.biz