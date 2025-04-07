7 April 2025
EN

Last-gasp winner secures gritty away victory for Atlético - VIDEO

Football
News
7 April 2025 09:10
10
Last-gasp winner secures gritty away victory for Atlético - VIDEO

Matchday 30 of Spain’s LaLiga delivered thrilling moments and standout performances in away matches.

Both Real Sociedad and Getafe claimed convincing away wins, while the headline clash between Sevilla and Atlético Madrid ended in dramatic fashion, Idman.biz reports.

Despite Sevilla taking an early lead, Atlético fought back and sealed a remarkable comeback with a stoppage-time winner in the 90+3rd minute, securing a 2-1 victory.

La Liga – Matchday 30 Results (April 6):

16:00. Las Palmas 1–3 Real Sociedad
18:15. Sevilla 1–2 Atlético Madrid

20:30. Valladolid 0–4 Getafe
23:00. Villarreal 0–0 Athletic Club

Idman.biz

Related news

Liverpool set unwanted record in Fulham defeat
09:30
Football

Liverpool set unwanted record in Fulham defeat

Liverpool have matched an unwanted record not seen in four years
Three away wins out of five in Ligue 1 - Matchday 28 recap
09:18
Football

Three away wins out of five in Ligue 1 - Matchday 28 recap

Matchday 28 in France’s Ligue 1 saw visiting teams dominate the day’s action

Roma and Juventus share points - VIDEO
09:00
Football

Roma and Juventus share points - VIDEO

Matchday 31 of Italy’s Serie A brought a series of tightly contested encounters

Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Elvin Yunuszade: "Gabala is returning to its rightful place”
6 April 13:40
Football

Elvin Yunuszade: "Gabala is returning to its rightful place”

The experienced defender said that he is happy to work with the team's head coach Kakhaber Skhadadze and that he gains new knowledge with him every day
Updated PSJ records
6 April 12:16
Football

Updated PSJ records

Paris Club was the champion of the country for the 13th time

Most read

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?
4 April 15:12
Football

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?

Portuguese manager José Mourinho has been named among the candidates for the Brazil national team head coach position
De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future
4 April 17:51
Football

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified
Renato Gaúcho appointed head coach of Fluminense for seventh time
4 April 12:51
Football

Renato Gaúcho appointed head coach of Fluminense for seventh time

The 62-year-old Brazilian has signed a contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until the end of 2025
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City