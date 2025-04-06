6 April 2025
EN

Elvin Yunuszade: Gabala is returning to its rightful place”

Football
News
6 April 2025 13:40
21
Elvin Yunuszade: Gabala is returning to its rightful place”

Gabala is returning to its rightful place. It deserves to play in the Premier League even today. It was very nice for everyone who suffered and sweated for the team to return to the elite. Considering the name, history and infrastructure of the club, it seemed unusual for such a team to be in the lower league. Therefore, the main motivation of each player was to return the team to its rightful place - the Premier League”.

These words were said by Gabala player Elvin Yunuszade in a statement to futbolinfo.az, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced defender said that he is happy to work with the team's head coach Kakhaber Skhadadze and that he gains new knowledge with him every day: "Skhadadze is one of the best coaches I have seen in my career. It's like a school and we learn a lot from him. He explains to us every little nuance. During the training process, not only physical preparation is formed, but also tactical thinking and the ability to read the game. Therefore, what we take from him is a great gain for our future careers."

Yunuszade also spoke about the difficulties of playing in different leagues: "During the European Cups, I used to say that there is a different, smarter football. It is completely different from the elite. But the I League is also different. It is also full of unique struggles and stresses. Everyone has their own difficulties and experience and collective strength are needed to adapt to them."

Finally, the football player highlighted Gabala's place in the national football and the main goal for the end of the season: Gabala is a well-established club. It has a great structure and achievements. This team has been playing in the Euroleague for years and has always fought for high places. Every season they set out with ambitious goals. This season is no exception. First, we want to finish the I League as champions. Then our goal is to be where we deserve to be in the Premier League.”

Idman.biz

