Kepaz player: "We will stay in the Premier League"

Kepaz player: "We will stay in the Premier League"

"The atmosphere in the team is very good."

Kepaz player Ehtiram Shahverdiyev told Idman.biz.

He spoke about the preparation for the match against Sabah in the 29th round of the Misli Premier League: "As a team, we are focused on the upcoming match. Sabah has a good team and quality players. We have prepared seriously for this match, as we do for every match. We want to win a point or points in the match against Sabah to strengthen our position in the tournament table and reduce the point difference with other teams."

28-year-old midfielder said he believes that Kepaz will remain in the Premier League: "There are still matches ahead. It would be wrong to say anything now. But I and my teammates believe in it.
I think that if our matches were held in Ganja, it would be an additional incentive for us. Nevertheless, I would like to thank the fans who come to support us every match, both on my own behalf and on behalf of the team."

Sabah - Kepaz match, which will be held today at the Bank Respublika Arena, will start at 17:00.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

