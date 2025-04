Today, the 49th UEFA Ordinary Congress will take place in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) will also be represented at the event, Idman.biz reports.

AFFA has sent three delegates to the congress: Serkhan Hajiyev (Executive Vice President), Jahangir Farajullayev (General Secretary), and Orkhan Ahmadov (Advisor to the Executive Vice President).

Idman.biz