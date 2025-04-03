Milan derby leaves everything for second leg - VIDEO

The Milan derby took center stage in the semifinals of the Coppa Italia.

Milan hosted the first leg of the semifinal tie, Idman.biz reports.

The Rossoneri took the lead in the 47th minute through Tammy Abraham, but Inter responded 20 minutes later with an equalizer from Hakan Calhanoglu.

In the other semifinal match held yesterday, Bologna secured a commanding 3-0 away win against Empoli.

Coppa Italia

Semifinal, First Leg

April 2

23:00. Milan 1-1 Inter

Goals: Abraham 47’ – Calhanoglu 67’

