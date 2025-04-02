2 April 2025
German Cup: FIRST TIME since 2001 - VIDEO

Football
News
2 April 2025 14:00
25
A 3rd League team from Germany has reached the German Cup final for the first time since 2001.

Arminia, the 3rd League representative, defeated Bayer 2-1 in the semifinals to advance to the final, Idman.biz reports.

In 2001, Union had also reached the final but lost to Schalke (0-2).

Arminia will face the winner of the Stuttgart – Leipzig semifinal in the final.

In a historic achievement, Arminia is the first team not from the first or second division to eliminate four Bundesliga clubs. They defeated Union (2-0) in the second round, Freiburg (3-1) in the 1/8 finals, and Werder (2-1) in the quarterfinals.

Previously, Arminia Bielefeld's highest achievement was finishing 8th in the Bundesliga in the 1982/83 and 1983/84 seasons. Now, they have made history by reaching the German Cup final for the first time.

