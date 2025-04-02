Azerbaijan Cup: Semi-finals kick off today

The Azerbaijan Cup semi-final stage begins today, featuring two thrilling matchups.
Idman.biz reports that the first-leg matches will see Araz-Nakhchivan take on Qarabag, while Neftchi faces Sabah in a highly anticipated Baku derby.
Competing for silverware, Araz-Nakhchivan will host Qarabag on home turf, while Neftchi and Sabah, both struggling in the league, will battle for a spot in the final at Neftchi Arena.
The second-leg matches are scheduled for April 23.
Azerbaijan Cup, semi-finals (first leg)
April 2 (Tuesday)
17:00. Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Qarabag
Referee: Elchin Masiyev
Liv Bona Dea Arena
19:30. Neftchi vs. Sabah
Referee: Aliyar Aghayev
Neftchi Arena
Idman.biz