Azerbaijan Cup: Semi-finals kick off today

The Azerbaijan Cup semi-final stage begins today, featuring two thrilling matchups.

Idman.biz reports that the first-leg matches will see Araz-Nakhchivan take on Qarabag, while Neftchi faces Sabah in a highly anticipated Baku derby.

Competing for silverware, Araz-Nakhchivan will host Qarabag on home turf, while Neftchi and Sabah, both struggling in the league, will battle for a spot in the final at Neftchi Arena.

The second-leg matches are scheduled for April 23.

Azerbaijan Cup, semi-finals (first leg)

April 2 (Tuesday)

17:00. Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Qarabag

Referee: Elchin Masiyev

Liv Bona Dea Arena

19:30. Neftchi vs. Sabah

Referee: Aliyar Aghayev

Neftchi Arena

Idman.biz