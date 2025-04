The world's best footballer for March has been revealed.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams as the Player of the Month.

Joshua Kimmich (Germany, Bayern Munich) secured second place, while Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona) finished third.

Notably, Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool) was the best in January, while Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid) won the award in February.

Idman.biz