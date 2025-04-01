1 April 2025
EN

Record breakers and strugglers of matchweek 28 in Premier League

Football
News
1 April 2025 10:36
33
Record breakers and strugglers of matchweek 28 in Premier League

Matchweek 28 of the Misli Premier League saw teams stand out both positively and negatively across various performance metrics.

The highest-scoring team of the round was Qarabag, netting four goals against Turan Tovuz, Idman.biz reports.

On the other hand, Shamakhi was the only team that failed to score, unable to break through Zira’s defense. Interestingly, this was only the second time this season that just one team managed to keep a clean sheet in a matchweek. The last instance occurred in Matchweek 8, when Zira secured a 3-0 win - just like they did this time - while Kapaz ended the round without a goal.

Sabah registered the most shots on goal, testing Sumgayit’s defense 24 times, while Shamakhi recorded the fewest with just six shots against Zira. In terms of long-range efforts, Sabah led the way with 11 attempts from outside the box, whereas Sumgayit had the lowest number, attempting only two shots from distance.

The biggest possession gap was seen in the Turan Tovuz vs. Qarabag match, where the Aghdam side dominated with 66% possession compared to Turan Tovuz’s 34%. Zira completed the most passes (557), while Turan Tovuz had the fewest (207).

The most aggressive team of the round was Sabah, committing 16 fouls, while Qarabag and Shamakhi were the most disciplined, breaking the rules just nine times each.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Barcelona representatives hold meeting at AFFA
17:54
Football

Barcelona representatives hold meeting at AFFA

Representatives of FC Barcelona visited AFFA as part of their trip to Azerbaijan
"Football isn't about wishes, you have to play and win" - INTERVIEW with Neftchi's foreign player
17:41
Football

"Football isn't about wishes, you have to play and win" - INTERVIEW with Neftchi's foreign player

Neftchi defender Yuri Matias shared his thoughts after his team's 1-1 draw
Azerbaijani clubs to play Euro Cup matches in Bulgaria
16:47
Football

Azerbaijani clubs to play Euro Cup matches in Bulgaria

The host country for the Champions League has been confirmed
Which rank does Gurban Gurbanov hold among longest-serving coaches?
16:29
Football

Which rank does Gurban Gurbanov hold among longest-serving coaches?

Sporting Kansas City has parted ways with head coach Peter Vermes
Azerbaijani forward: "We aim to bring points home from Lithuania and Montenegro"
16:01
Football

Azerbaijani forward: "We aim to bring points home from Lithuania and Montenegro"

Asadova shared her thoughts ahead of Azerbaijan's UEFA Nations League C Division Group 4 matches
Men’s Player of the Month Announced
15:23
Football

Men’s Player of the Month Announced

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger as the Player of the Month

Most read

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal
31 March 14:21
Football

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal

Romelu Lukaku has reached a career milestone by scoring his 400th goal
Messi - another goal, another victory
30 March 14:33
Football

Messi - another goal, another victory

Lionel Messi extended his goal streak for Inter Miami to 4 matches
Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
31 March 17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

Juventus and Roma win with narrow margins - VIDEO
30 March 09:39
Football

Juventus and Roma win with narrow margins - VIDEO

Matchweek 30 of Serie A kicked off with hard-fought victories for Juventus and Roma