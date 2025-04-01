Record breakers and strugglers of matchweek 28 in Premier League

Matchweek 28 of the Misli Premier League saw teams stand out both positively and negatively across various performance metrics.

The highest-scoring team of the round was Qarabag, netting four goals against Turan Tovuz, Idman.biz reports.

On the other hand, Shamakhi was the only team that failed to score, unable to break through Zira’s defense. Interestingly, this was only the second time this season that just one team managed to keep a clean sheet in a matchweek. The last instance occurred in Matchweek 8, when Zira secured a 3-0 win - just like they did this time - while Kapaz ended the round without a goal.

Sabah registered the most shots on goal, testing Sumgayit’s defense 24 times, while Shamakhi recorded the fewest with just six shots against Zira. In terms of long-range efforts, Sabah led the way with 11 attempts from outside the box, whereas Sumgayit had the lowest number, attempting only two shots from distance.

The biggest possession gap was seen in the Turan Tovuz vs. Qarabag match, where the Aghdam side dominated with 66% possession compared to Turan Tovuz’s 34%. Zira completed the most passes (557), while Turan Tovuz had the fewest (207).

The most aggressive team of the round was Sabah, committing 16 fouls, while Qarabag and Shamakhi were the most disciplined, breaking the rules just nine times each.

Idman.biz