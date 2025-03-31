Sabah among global leaders - RESEARCH

Sabah’s 15th draw of the current Misli Premier League season is not just a remarkable result for Azerbaijani football. Among teams competing in the strongest national leagues worldwide, the Masazır representative lags only behind Albanian clubs.

According to Idman.biz, in the Albanian Superliga, Tirana, currently in the relegation group, has drawn 17 of its 31 matches, while Elbasani, sitting in 5th place, has finished 16 games in a tie.

Looking at second-tier leagues in different countries, we see that in Italy’s Serie B, Bari has drawn 16 out of 30 matches, and Catanzaro has recorded the same number of draws in 31 games.

In terms of draw percentage relative to games played, Sabah, with 15 draws in 28 matches, ranks only 44th worldwide across all leagues with a 53.6% draw rate. This ranking excludes clubs that have played just one or two matches in newly started leagues, achieving a temporary 100% draw rate. The global leader in this regard is Danubio, which has drawn 7 of its first 8 matches (87.5%) in the Uruguayan Primera Division. Following closely are three clubs from

Argentina’s Primera B Nacional – Alvarado, Arsenal Sarandí, and Defensores de Belgrano – each drawing 5 of their 7 games (71.4%).

Among teams that have played at least 28 matches, Sabah ranks 4th globally. Leading this category is Lleida from Spain’s Segunda Federación (Group 3), with a 57.1% draw rate (16 draws in 28 matches), followed by Ware from

England’s Non-League First Division, which has 20 draws in 36 matches (55.6%), and Tirana from Albania’s Superliga (54.8% – 17 draws in 31 games). Ware, with 20 draws, currently holds the record for the most draws in a single season.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz