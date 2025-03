PSG has matched a historic record in Europe’s top five leagues.

The French club achieved this milestone with their unbeaten away streak in Ligue 1, Idman.biz reports.

PSG has now gone 38 consecutive away matches without a loss, recording 30 wins and 8 draws. This equals the record set by AC Milan in 1993.

Currently leading Ligue 1 with 71 points after 29 rounds, PSG could officially secure the championship in their next match.

Idman.biz