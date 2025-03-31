Record-breaking 18 goals scored in Azerbaijan Premier League's 28th round

In the 28th round of the Misli Premier League, a total of 18 goals were scored, setting a new record for the season.

The highest-scoring match was Sumgayit – Sabah (3:3) with 6 goals, followed by Turan Tovuz – Qarabag (1:4) with 5 goals, and Zira – Shamakhi (3:0) with 3 goals, Idman.biz reports.

The matches Neftchi – Araz-Nakhchivan and Kapaz – Sabail (both 1:1) each had 2 goals scored.

The average number of goals per game in this round was 3.60, which matches the second-highest figure of the current season. The highest scoring round of the season so far remains the 8th round with 19 goals. With 18 goals, the 28th round stands as one of the most prolific of the season and marks the highest-scoring round of 2025.

Idman.biz