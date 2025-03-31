31 March 2025
Zira claims 400th 3:0 victory in Azerbaijan Premier League's 33-year history

Football
News
31 March 2025 11:49
35
In the 28th round of the Misli Premier League, the final match saw Zira defeating Shamakhi 3-0.

This result marks the 400th occurrence of a 3-0 scoreline in the history of Azerbaijan's football championships, Idman.biz reports.

The first 3-0 result in the tournament took place on May 3, 1992, when Pambigchi (Barda) triumphed over Shirvan (Kurdamir) with a 3-0 scoreline. In the 33-year history of the championship, Qarabag has the most 3-0 victories, with 65.

Neftchi has 41, and Kapaz has won 3-0 on 31 occasions.

The Ganja-based team, however, has suffered the most 3-0 defeats, losing 27 times. MOİK has been beaten by the same score 25 times, while Gabala has faced 3-0 losses 22 times.

For both Zira and Shamakhi, this is the 12th instance of a 3-0 result. Zira claimed their 12th victory by this scoreline, while Shamakhi endured their 12th 3-0 loss.

Idman.biz

