Three draws in a single round: First time in 7 seasons

In the Azerbaijan Premier League, the 28th round of the Misli Premier League saw three draws, marking the first time in the last 7 seasons that this has occurred.

No winners were determined in the matches Sumgayit – Sabah (3:3), Neftchi – Araz-Nakhchivan, and Kapaz – Sabail (both 1:1), Idman.biz reports.

This marks the third occurrence of such results this season. In rounds XIII and XXVII, three of the five matches also ended in draws.

The previous round also saw the same outcome, meaning there have now been three draws in two consecutive rounds.

The last time this happened in Azerbaijan’s football history was during the 2017/18 season. Seven years ago, there were not just two, but three consecutive rounds, each with three draws. These occurred in rounds XX-XXII. Back then, only four games were played per round, unlike today's five. This marks the first time in the last seven seasons that such a sequence of draw-heavy rounds has occurred.

Idman.biz