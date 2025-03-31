31 March 2025
EN

Qarabag secure European spot: 19th trophy confirmed

31 March 2025 10:00
28
One of Azerbaijan’s representatives in next season’s European competitions has now been officially determined.

Qarabag secured their place in Europe following their performance in Matchweek 28 of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

By reaching 67 points, the team has guaranteed a spot in the top three, ensuring its participation in the 2025/26 European club competitions.

This marks Qarabag’s 19th domestic trophy, with 11 league titles, 4 runner-up finishes, and 3 third-place finishes. The Aghdam-based club is on course for its 12th championship, holding a 12-point lead over the second-place team.

A recent change in competition rules played a key role in Qarabag’s early qualification. Previously, if teams were tied on points, head-to-head results were the deciding factor. Under that system, fourth-placed Turan Tovuz still had a chance to catch up. However, under the new rule, the number of wins takes precedence in tie-breaking situations.

Since Qarabag have 10 more victories than Turan Tovuz, the Western club is now mathematically out of the title race.

This means Gurban Gurbanov’s team has officially secured its place in the top three and a European competition berth.

The next round (Matchweek 29) will take place between April 5-7.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz

