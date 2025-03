The 29th round of LaLiga featured key matchups, with Barcelona maintaining their top position with a dominant 4-1 victory over Girona.

Idman.biz reports that the day began with Villarreal securing an away win against Getafe (2-1). Meanwhile, Valencia and

Real Betis both earned narrow victories.

LaLiga, Round 29 results (March 30)

16:00. Getafe 1-2 Villarreal

18:15. Barcelona 4-1 Girona

20:30. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Osasuna

20:30. Valencia 1-0 Mallorca

23:00. Real Betis 2-1 Sevilla

