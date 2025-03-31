Inter maintain lead, Napoli secure victory - VIDEO

The 30th round of Serie A saw Inter continue their dominance with a 2-1 win over Udinese, while Napoli ended a long wait for a home victory against Milan.

Cagliari and Fiorentina also secured important wins earlier in the day, Idman.biz reports.

Napoli, Inter's closest challenger, defeated Milan at home for the first time since 2018, earning a crucial three points.

Serie A, Round 30 Results (March 30)

14:30. Cagliari 3-0 Monza

17:00. Fiorentina 1-0 Atalanta

20:00. Inter 2-1 Udinese

22:45. Napoli 2-1 Milan

Idman.biz