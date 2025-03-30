30 March 2025
New record in Azerbaijan Championship

30 March 2025
New record in Azerbaijan Championship

The 28th round of the Misli Premier League saw Sabah secure a 3-3 draw away against Sumgayit, marking a historic milestone in Azerbaijani football.

This was Sabah’s 15th draw of the season, setting a new all-time record for the most draws in a single Azerbaijan championship campaign, Idman.biz reports.

Previously, the record was shared by Neftchi (2009/10), Bakı (2012/13), and Zira (2020/21), each finishing their respective seasons with 14 draws. Sabah equaled this record last round and officially broke it with their latest result in Sumgayit, etching their name into league history.

