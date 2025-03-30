30 March 2025
Season's first in Neftchi – Araz-Nakhchivan match

30 March 2025 11:10
Season's first in Neftchi – Araz-Nakhchivan match

The Misli Premier League continued with an exciting 28th-round clash between Neftchi and Araz-Nakhchivan, marked by early goals from both teams.

The 1-1 draw saw both goals scored within the first seven minutes, Idman.biz reports.

Bassala Sambu put the home side ahead in the 3rd minute, but Issouf Paro equalized by the 7th minute.
This was the first time this season that both teams scored within the first seven minutes of a match. Until now, no game in the current campaign had witnessed such an early exchange of goals.

Before this match, there had been two games where the score was leveled by the 8th minute:
September 22, 2024 – Sabail vs. Sabah (2-4): Amir Bilali scored in the 4th minute, and Joy-Lens Mickels equalized in the 8th minute.

October 5, 2024 – Sabah vs. Araz-Nakhchivan (1-1): Pavol Šafranko netted in the 5th minute, and Felipe Santos responded in the 8th minute.

The Neftchi – Araz-Nakhchivan match also ranks second this season for the earliest two goals scored in a single game. The absolute record was set on November 8, 2024, during Neftchi vs. Shamakhi, when both goals were scored by the same team within just three minutes—Dembo Darbo in the 1st minute and Murad Mammadov in the 3rd minute.

Idman.biz

