Transfermarkt has compiled the Best XI of the most expensive footballers in the world.

This line-up includes two players from Arsenal in defense, and two players from Real Madrid in both midfield and attack, Idman.biz reports

The Best XI of the most expensive footballers in the world:

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) - 40 million euros;

Defenders William Saliba (Arsenal) - 80 million euros, Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) - 80 million euros, Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) - 75 million euros;

Midfielders Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) - 130 million euros, Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) - 180 million euros, Florian Wirtz (Bayer) - 140 million euros;

Forwards Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) - 180 million euros, Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - 200 million euros, Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 200 million euros, Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) - 170 million euros.

Idman.biz