29 March 2025
EN

PSG can formalize its championship today

Football
News
29 March 2025 17:25
22
PSG can formalize its championship today

PSG can win its 13th French championship today.

Luis Enrique's team may be unreachable for their rivals with 7 rounds left in Ligue 1, Idman.biz reports.

PSG currently leads the standings, 19 points ahead of its closest follower Marseille. In order to celebrate the championship, the Paris club needs to win against Saint-Etienne at home today, as well as Marseille losing to Reims away, and a draw between Monaco and Nice.

In this case, PSG will have 71 points after 27 rounds, and Marseille with 49 points and Monaco and Nice with 48 points each will not be able to reach it in the remaining seven rounds.

Idman.biz

Tags:

