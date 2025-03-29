29 March 2025
EN

When will the "football sanctions" against Russia be lifted?

Football
News
29 March 2025 13:41
47
When will the "football sanctions" against Russia be lifted?

On April 3, the UEFA Congress will be held in Belgrade.

During the event, European football officials are expected to discuss with their Russian counterparts in informal talks how and when to return Russian national teams and clubs to the international arena, Idman.biz reports.

The British publication "The Independent" reported on the steps taken to allow Russia to participate in international football matches. According to the head of the Russian Football Union, Alexander Dyukov, such a decision could be made this year.

However, "The Independent" writes that the "football" sanctions against Russian teams will be lifted only after the "expected ceasefire". In any case, high-ranking sports officials are already working on a roadmap for Russia's return not only to football, but also to other sports.

Since the start of hostilities in Ukraine in 2022, the Russian national football team has only played in friendly matches - a total of 16 matches have been played, mainly against opponents from Asia and Africa.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Best XI of the most expensive footballers in the world
17:45
Football

Best XI of the most expensive footballers in the world

Transfermarkt has compiled the Best XI of the most expensive footballers in the world
PSG can formalize its championship today
17:25
Football

PSG can formalize its championship today

PSG can win its 13th French championship today
Chelsea began negotiations with Nico Williams
17:10
Football

Chelsea began negotiations with Nico Williams

English club wants to add the 22-year-old winger to their squad in the summer
Agreement reached: Azerbaijani footballers in famous clubs in Turkiye - PHOTO
16:00
Football

Agreement reached: Azerbaijani footballers in famous clubs in Turkiye - PHOTO

Said Bagirov, who announced that there may be surprises in the near future, visited the academy of Umraniyespor and met with the team’s head coach Bulent Bolukbashi and presented a list of players he is interested in
Kenan Karimov: "Maybe we lost 10-12 points because of the referees" - INTERVIEW
14:23
Football

Kenan Karimov: "Maybe we lost 10-12 points because of the referees" - INTERVIEW

Karvan's head coach assessed the situation of his team
Chelsea All-Time Best XI in 120 years
14:01
Football

Chelsea All-Time Best XI in 120 years

On the occasion of its 120th anniversary, Chelsea has announced a All-Time Best XI formed from the best players in its history

Most read

Health update on Michael Schumacher
27 March 14:37
Formula 1

Health update on Michael Schumacher

Following the accident, Schumacher was in a coma for a long time

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil
28 March 16:16
Football

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil

Corinthians have claimed their 31st São Paulo State Championship title in club history

Powerlifting world champion arrested after controversial remarks - VIDEO
27 March 12:39
Powerlifting

Powerlifting world champion arrested after controversial remarks - VIDEO

Powerlifting world champion Vladimir Vanyan has been arrested following his controversial statements during a live broadcast
Elvin Jafarguliyev vs. Sergio Ramos: Who holds the Record?
28 March 11:49
Football

Elvin Jafarguliyev vs. Sergio Ramos: Who holds the Record?

The all-time record holders for the most red cards in football history have been identified