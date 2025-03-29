On April 3, the UEFA Congress will be held in Belgrade.

During the event, European football officials are expected to discuss with their Russian counterparts in informal talks how and when to return Russian national teams and clubs to the international arena, Idman.biz reports.

The British publication "The Independent" reported on the steps taken to allow Russia to participate in international football matches. According to the head of the Russian Football Union, Alexander Dyukov, such a decision could be made this year.

However, "The Independent" writes that the "football" sanctions against Russian teams will be lifted only after the "expected ceasefire". In any case, high-ranking sports officials are already working on a roadmap for Russia's return not only to football, but also to other sports.

Since the start of hostilities in Ukraine in 2022, the Russian national football team has only played in friendly matches - a total of 16 matches have been played, mainly against opponents from Asia and Africa.

Idman.biz