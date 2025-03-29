New record in Tovuz

6,500 spectators watched the match between Turan Tovuz and Qarabagh in the XXVIII round of the Misli Premier League.

It is a new record for the Western representative in the championship, Idman.biz reports.

The home matches of the Tovuz club, which has been playing in the Premier League since the 2022/23 season, have never had more spectators than this. The record in previous matches was 6,000.

This indicator has occurred 3 times. On October 20, 2023 (2:2), March 17, 2024 (1:3) and November 1 (0:0), 6,000 spectators watched the matches against Qarabag.

