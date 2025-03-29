29 March 2025
Dominant win for Bayer – VIDEO

29 March 2025 09:15
28
The 27th round of the German Bundesliga kicked off with an exciting match as defending champions Bayer Leverkusen faced Bochum.

Idman.biz reports that the game, held in Leverkusen, was dominated by the home side. Xabi Alonso’s team secured a convincing 3-1 victory, reducing the gap to league leaders Bayern Munich to just three points.

Match details – Bundesliga, Round 27
March 28
22:30. Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Bochum
Goals:
20' Garcia (Bayer)
26' Passlack (Bochum)
60' Boniface (Bayer)
87' Adli (Bayer)

Idman.biz

