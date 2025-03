A rescheduled match from La Liga's 27th round took place.

Idman.biz reports that Barcelona hosted Osasuna at home.

The Catalan side started strong, scoring early goals. In the end, Barça secured a 3-0 victory, reclaiming the top spot in the league with 63 points.

La Liga – Rescheduled Match (Round 27)

March 27

00:00. Barcelona 3-0 Osasuna

Goals: F. Torres (11'), Olmo (21' - pen.), Lewandowski (77')

Idman.biz