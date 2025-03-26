Fernando Santos: "This question is not for me"

The Azerbaijan national team continues to struggle, suffering back-to-back defeats in recent friendly matches.

After a 0-3 home loss to Haiti, Fernando Santos' squad fell again to Belarus (0-2) in Masazir, Idman.biz reports.

These results suggest that the team's level is declining, with no clear signs of improvement.

The Portuguese coach faced tough questions about his future but remained composed, even countering critics: "This question is not for me, I have a contract. But let me remind you, in my time coaching Portugal and Greece, I never lost two matches in a row."

Santos acknowledged fans’ frustrations and emphasized the need for patience: "We feel the same emotions as the fans. We are disappointed, but we have the strength to change things for the better. One day, Azerbaijan’s football community will celebrate positive results. This process, however, will take longer than I initially expected."

The former Portugal and Greece manager also explained why he accepted a "3+1" contract with AFFA: "If I had been offered a one or two-year deal, I wouldn’t have accepted. I know how complex this process is."

However, the reality is harsh. With World Cup qualifiers against France, Ukraine, and Iceland approaching, Azerbaijan’s performances remain well below expectations.

Against Belarus, Santos rotated his squad, making six changes from the Haiti defeat. Although the team started aggressively, Belarus gradually took control. Goals from Zabelin and Demchenko sealed Azerbaijan’s second consecutive 2-0 loss.

For now, Santos remains committed to his project, but results suggest that significant improvement is needed—fast.

