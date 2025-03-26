Team wins, coach sacked

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) national team defeated North Korea 2-1 in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, but the team's Portuguese coach Paulo Bento was sacked the next day.

With two rounds to go, the UAE national team is in third place in Group A, four points behind second-placed Uzbekistan, and retains its chances of qualifying directly for the World Cup.

Bento has been in charge of the team since July 2023. The 55-year-old previously coached Portugal (2010–2014) and South Korea (2018–2022), as well as Sporting (2005–2009), Cruzeiro (2016) and Olympiacos (2016–2017).

