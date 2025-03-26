National team debutant: "I'm very happy"

"I want to thank my teammates and coaches."

Azerbaijan national team midfielder Shahin Shahniyarov shared his thoughts after making his debut for the squad, Idman.biz reports.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who plays for Gabala FC in the First League, earned his first cap in a friendly match against Belarus. Speaking to his club’s press service, he expressed his excitement: "I felt incredibly happy when I received the national team call-up. My debut match was even more exciting. I’m very happy to have played my first game wearing the national team jersey. I can't judge my own performance—that's for the coaches to decide—but I know I need to keep working hard. I hope to continue being part of the squad and playing regularly in future matches."

Azerbaijan lost the match 0-2 to Belarus.

Idman.biz