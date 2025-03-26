26 March 2025
EN

Another disappointment for Azerbaijan - VIDEO - PHOTO

Football
News
26 March 2025 09:00
38
Another disappointment for Azerbaijan - VIDEO - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan national team has played another match during its training camp.

Fernando Santos' squad faced Belarus in their second friendly match, Idman.biz reports.
The game, held at Bank Respublika Arena, ended in a 2-0 victory for the visitors.
After suffering a 0-3 defeat to Haiti in Sumgayit just two days ago, Azerbaijan once again failed to score a goal.

Match Details
Friendly Match
March 25
21:45. Azerbaijan 0:2 Belarus
Goals: Zabelin (59'), Demchenko (78')
Referee: Aleko Aptsiauri (Georgia)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ozan Can Kokchu: “We should have been more careful”
14:30
Football

Ozan Can Kokchu: “We should have been more careful”

26-year-old football player commented on the 0:2 defeat
Team wins, coach sacked
14:10
Football

Team wins, coach sacked

Bento has been in charge of the team since July 2023
Mert Celik apologizes for Belarus defeat: "We are very disappointed"
13:46
Football

Mert Celik apologizes for Belarus defeat: "We are very disappointed"

Azerbaijan national team defender Mert Celik has apologized to the Azerbaijani people following their 0-2 loss

What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO
13:30
Football

What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO

The Argentina vs. Brazil clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was marked by several remarkable facts

Unprecedented series in Azerbaijan's history
12:41
Football

Unprecedented series in Azerbaijan's history

The Azerbaijan national football team has suffered back-to-back losses in two consecutive friendly matches

Azerbaijan drops in FIFA rankings: Zimbabwe overtakes
11:43
Football

Azerbaijan drops in FIFA rankings: Zimbabwe overtakes

After the matches on March 25, changes have occurred in the live FIFA rankings

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record
24 March 12:00
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record

The 40-year-old forward became the first player to score in 22 consecutive calendar years

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia
25 March 11:17
Football

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia

The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with six more matches
Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe
24 March 11:41
Football

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups

Welsh club footballer arrested
23 March 17:15
Football

Welsh club footballer arrested

A Welsh club footballer has been arrested for dealing cocaine