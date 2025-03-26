Another disappointment for Azerbaijan - VIDEO - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan national team has played another match during its training camp.

Fernando Santos' squad faced Belarus in their second friendly match, Idman.biz reports.

The game, held at Bank Respublika Arena, ended in a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

After suffering a 0-3 defeat to Haiti in Sumgayit just two days ago, Azerbaijan once again failed to score a goal.

Match Details

Friendly Match

March 25

21:45. Azerbaijan 0:2 Belarus

Goals: Zabelin (59'), Demchenko (78')

Referee: Aleko Aptsiauri (Georgia)

Idman.biz