Azerbaijan set to face Belarus in friendly match

The Azerbaijan national team is gearing up for its next match.

Fernando Santos' squad will play its second friendly match as part of the ongoing training camp, Idman.biz reports. Azerbaijan will face Belarus, marking the team's first-ever appearance at Bank Respublika Arena. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:45.

Friendly match details

March 25

21:45

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus

Referee: Aleko Aptsiauri (Georgia)

Venue: Bank Respublika Arena

Notably, Azerbaijan suffered a 0-3 defeat against Haiti in Sumgayit three days ago.

Idman.biz