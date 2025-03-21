Finalists determined in CONCACAF Nations League - VIDEO

The finalists for the CONCACAF Nations League have been decided.

Panama defeated the United States 1-0, while Mexico triumphed over Canada with a 2-0 victory in the semifinals, Idman.biz reports.

In the 90+4th minute, Panama's Cecilio Wateman scored the winning goal and celebrated with the legendary Thierry Henry, who was watching the match as a commentator from the sidelines.

In Mexico's lineup, Raul Jiménez from Fulham scored a brace.

It is worth noting that the final match between Panama and Mexico will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (USA).

Idman.biz