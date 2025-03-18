Neftchi turns 8∞ - VIDEO

Today marks the anniversary of Azerbaijan’s oldest professional football club, Neftchi.

The Baku-based club is celebrating its 88th year, having been founded on March 18, 1937, under the name Neftyanik, Idman.biz reports.

The club made history in 1966, securing bronze medals in the Soviet Top League - its best result in USSR championships. Two years later, it was officially renamed Neftchi.

Since Azerbaijan’s independence, Neftchi has won 9 league titles, 6 national cups, and 2 Super Cups. The club also holds a historic achievement as the first Azerbaijani team to reach the group stage of a European competition, advancing to the UEFA Europa League main round in the 2012/13 season.

Idman.biz