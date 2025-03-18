Setback awaits Azerbaijan

The latest FIFA ranking predictions for national teams have been released.

Azerbaijan’s national team is expected to maintain its current position in the April rankings, Idman.biz reports.

Projections indicate that the upcoming friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus will not affect the standing of Fernando Santos' squad. Despite potential point losses in these games, the team is set to remain 117th in the rankings. Currently holding 1,158.70 points, Azerbaijan’s total is predicted to drop to 1,150.59, but even this 8.11-point decrease will be sufficient to retain its ranking.

Azerbaijan will face Haiti on March 22 and Belarus three days later.

Idman.biz