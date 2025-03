Chorum, where Azerbaijan national football team midfielder Coshgun Diniyev played, won three points in the next round of the Turkish 1st League.

Despite falling behind twice at home and being behind in the 75th minute, the team won against Kechiorengucu - 3:2, Idman.biz reports.

Diniyev, who appeared in the starting lineup, was not selected for his activity and was replaced at halftime.

Chorum rose to 7th place with 45 points after 30 rounds.

Idman.biz