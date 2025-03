After head coach Aykhan Abbasov, Shamakhi has signed a new contract with the coaching staff.

The club's press service has released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

Coaches Elnur Chodarov, Kamil Gafarov, Vusal Garayev and Khayal Garayev will work in the regional club until the end of the next season.

Idman.biz