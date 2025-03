Zira legionnaires Issa Jibrila, Anje Mutsinzi and Ricardo Martins have been invited to the national teams of Guimaraes.

The club's press service has released a statement on this, Idman.biz reports.

Issa will play for the Niger national team, Mutsinzi for Rwanda, and Ricardo Martins for the Mozambique national team.

Idman.biz