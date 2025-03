Azerbaijani national football team midfielder Ozan Kokchu has reached the final of the Finnish League Cup.

26-year-old football player's team HJK defeated KuPS 3:1 in the semi-finals of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Ozan came on after the break and it was then that his team scored two goals.

HJK will face Inter Turku in the final match of the League Cup to be held on March 29.

Idman.biz