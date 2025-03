The reason why Kepaz captain Yegor Khvalko remained on the bench in the match against Qarabag has been determined.

Idman.biz reports, citing Sport24.az, that Azer Bagirov did not let the Belarusian legionnaire play, considering the match against Sabail in the XXVIII round of the Premier League.

Since Khvalko has 3 yellow cards on his record, the head coach considered it necessary to protect him.

Kepaz- Sabail match will take place on March 30.

Idman.biz