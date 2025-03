The Azerbaijan U19 national team will hold a training camp in Gabala.

The preparation camp will take place from March 17 to 23, Idman.biz reports.

Upcoming Friendly Matches

During the camp, the team will play two friendly matches against Moldova U19:

March 19, 17:00

March 22, 17:00

The coaching staff has called up 24 players for the training camp.

