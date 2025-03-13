Fernando Santos: "We want to build the national team of the future"

"Haiti is a very good, quality team," said Fernando Santos, head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, during a press conference.

The Portuguese coach evaluated the upcoming friendly match against Haiti, noting that the team is ranked 30 places higher than Azerbaijan in the FIFA rankings, Idman.biz reports.

He further explained that the choice to play against Haiti was made not just for the sake of winning, but as part of their goal to build the national team of the future: "If we were only focused on winning, we would have chosen a team like Mongolia."

The Azerbaijan national team will face Haiti on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit, followed by a match against Belarus on March 25 at Bank Respublika Arena.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz